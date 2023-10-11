BTS member Jungkook announces first full-length solo concert

Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, has announced his first full-length solo concert Golden Live On Stage.

The 26-year-old singer, who released his debut solo single Seven featuring Latto in July, will take centre stage on his own following the release of his debut solo album Golden.

The album is set to arrive on Nov 3, about two weeks before Jungkook hits the stage on his own.

He will headline the Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Nov 20 and the concert is available for streaming globally.

Golden Live On Stage will “feature performances of various tracks" from the album and it is believed that Jungkook's BTS bandmates will make an appearance during the show,

Tickets are available for those who hold Army (fans of BTS) memberships or those who have purchased Golden from the Weverse Shop.

A post on Weverse reads: "Jungkook Golden Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks on the album. We eagerly anticipate your love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist.”

Although Jungkook has performed solo before – such as at the Global Citizen festival in New York – Golden Live On Stage will mark his first full-length solo show.

The South Korean singer recently spoke about being grateful for his haters as much as his fans, insisting the time and energy they put into trolling him means that they are paying attention to his art.

Whilst taking part in a listening party for his song 3D with Jack Harlow earlier this month, he said: “There are plenty of people who don’t like me.

“It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans. If they had absolutely no interest in me, they wouldn’t. So, I thank them for their time.

“I don’t like them, though. I don’t have to like them, do I? Of course, I love the ones who love me. I wouldn’t love people who say bad things about me. I work for those who support me.”