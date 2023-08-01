Jungkook of BTS plans to release mini album by November

Jungkook is set to release a "mini album" by November. The BTS member recently released his debut solo single Seven with American rapper Latto, and he has another single on the way before fans are treated to the mini album.

Speaking to his BTS bandmate Suga on his talk show Suchwita, Jungkook teased: “I have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini album by November."

The 25-year-old star admits it's challenging following up Seven.

Asked if he's finished the collection, he confessed: “No. I have to start working on them now.

“I want a song like [Seven] for my second single too, but I haven’t found it.”

Suga, 30, suggested he write Jungkook a song.

Jungkook went on to admit that if he didn't land on Seven, fans wouldn't have gotten his debut track for a while longer as he was enjoying his hiatus.

He admitted: “The moment I heard it, I was like ‘I have to do this’. Without the song Seven, I might’ve still been on a break right now.

“I was totally enjoying my time off, and this song got me started again.”

In a recent interview, Jungkook admitted his musical ambition is to become "more appreciated and be even better".

He told Weverse Magazine: "In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday – I want to be able to really experience that feeling...

“I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition.

"I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that."

Earlier this month, Jungkook released two remixes for Seven, with 'Summer Mix' focused on a dance sound, while the 'Band Ver' mix boosts the acoustic guitar and features more traditional drums.

Reflecting on how the original song came together, he added: "[The song] wasn’t something I planned in advance either.

"Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, ‘Oh, I definitely have to do this one.'"

And he recently admitted he felt like Latto's "liveliness" was just what the track – which is all about sexual fantasy – needed.

Asked if he was happy for the Big D*** Energy hitmaker to dial up the sex talk in such a direct way, he told Variety: "I thought it’s important that it suits the overall mood of the song, and Latto’s unique charm came through very well."