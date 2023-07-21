Jungkook still doesn't think he's a 'giant pop star' despite massive BTS success

Jungkook still doesn't feel like a "giant pop star". The BTS megastar – who recently released his debut solo single Seven with American rapper Latto – has been part of the huge K-pop group for the last decade, but he still has "one big goal".

Noting that he still strives to become a "giant pop star", he told Weverse Magazine that although others might hold him in that regard, he doesn't "see it that way".

He said his musical ambition is to become "more appreciated and be even better".