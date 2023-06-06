BTS' Jungkook to release debut solo album
Big Hit Music has confirmed the record is on the way but no release date has been confirmed.
BTS' Jungkook is officially set to release his debut solo album. Following a report by Sports Chosun that claimed the LP will be released on Jul 14, Big Hit Music has confirmed the record is on the way but they are yet to share a release date.
The label told Star News: “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed."
The 25-year-old BTS star – whose full name is Jeon Jungkook – has released a slew of solo tracks, such as Still With You, Dreamers, My You and Stay Alive.
Meanwhile, BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a new song called Take Two, their second new track this year following The Planet, which was released in May.
The K-pop septet – also comprising Suga, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope and Jin – will release Take Two on Jun 9 in honour of their loyal fanbase.
Big Hit Entertainment said: "The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you. We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS.”
The South Korean boy band turns 10 on June 13.
The Butter hitmakers have also been teasing their BTS Festa event, which will take place over two weeks in Seoul. It will kick off on Jun 12 and run until Jun 25 and will take place at major landmarks, including the Han River and Seoul Tower.
The main event takes place at the Han River Park on Jun 17.
Previously unseen content, special releases, including solo work, and much more is planned.
BTS – who formed in 2010 – announced their hiatus in June 2022. As well as focusing on solo music, Jin and J-Hope have embarked on their mandatory military service.
Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/sr
