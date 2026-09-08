Just for Laughs Singapore returns with Trevor Noah, Atsuko Okatsuka, Aaron Chen and more

Comedy festival Just For Laughs Singapore is returning for its second edition, bringing comedians from around the world to Singapore from Oct 6 to Dec 1.

This year's line-up spans eight shows across four venues and includes Trevor Noah, Atsuko Okatsuka, Aaron Chen and Dara O'Briain.

There will also be an All Star Gala hosted by Singapore comedian Fakkah Fuzz, featuring five comedians from around the region.

Opening the festival on Oct 6 is Chinese-American comedian Jiaoying Summers, who will bring her Lucky Pony Tour to Capitol Theatre. The China-born, US-based comedian has built a following for her comedy about subjects including immigrant identity, motherhood and cultural differences.