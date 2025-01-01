It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni sues New York Times for libel over Blake Lively story

It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni sued The New York Times for libel on Tuesday (Dec 31) over its story on allegations that he sexually harassed and sought to smear the reputation of the film's star, Blake Lively.

The lawsuit seeking at least US$250 million was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the next major move in a growing story that has made major waves in Hollywood. It alleges the Times and Lively coordinated a smear campaign against Baldoni and his nine fellow plaintiffs.

The Times stood by its reporting and said it plans to “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs include the film's lead producer Jamey Heath, its production company Wayfarer Studios, and crisis communications expert Melissa Nathan, whose text message was quoted in the headline of the Dec 21 Times story: ‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

But the lawsuit says that “if the Times truly reviewed the thousands of private communications it claimed to have obtained, its reporters would have seen incontrovertible evidence that it was Lively, not Plaintiffs, who engaged in a calculated smear campaign.”

Lively is not a defendant in the lawsuit. Her lawyers said in a statement that “nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms Lively’s California Civil Rights Department complaint.”