Justin Bieber reconnects with fans in Coachella headline comeback set

With a minimalist set and a trip through his musical past, pop superstar Justin Bieber returned to the stage on Saturday night (Apr 11) to headline the second day of Coachella.

The Canadian singer has not performed at a venue of Coachella's size since 2022, when he appeared at Rock in Rio in Brazil before cancelling the remainder of his international tour due to health issues.

Last year Bieber released the album Swag, quickly followed by his eighth studio album Swag II.

While Bieber has recently played smaller shows, Coachella was billed as the start of his full-scale comeback.