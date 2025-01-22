Justin Bieber insists he never unfollowed wife Hailey on Instagram, claims account was hacked

Justin Bieber has claimed his Instagram was “hacked” after his account unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Love Yourself hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Jan 21) to confirm that it was not him who hit the unfollow button on the Rhode Beauty founder’s page – amid speculation the pair were heading for a divorce.

He wrote: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here."

The 30-year-old pop star – who has five-month-old son Jack Blues with the 28-year-old model - also re-followed his wife on the social media platform.

The couple have faced a string of rumours they were splitting since they married in 2018, but Justin recently brushed off the gossip in a New Year post.

He commented on a series of photos posted by Hailey on Instagram to ring in 2025, which showed her posing in a bikini: “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year. (sic)”

Hailey Bieber captioned her carousel of images: “Wake up, it’s 2025!”

It included snaps from her and Justin’s New Year’s Eve party, which included caviar-topped In-N-Out burgers and martinis.

A source recently told Page Six that Hailey and Justin “couldn’t be happier” while “adjusting to life as parents of a newborn”.

The source admitted even though “every day is a learning experience” for the pair, they are apparently “loving navigating this new chapter together”.