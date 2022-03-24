Justin Bieber announces Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta dates in October, November as part of world tour

Pop star Justin Bieber has just announced two Southeast Asian dates as part of his Justice World Tour. He’ll be performing in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, on Oct 22 and Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov 3.

Following that, he heads to Japan where he will play previously announced shows in Nagoya (Nov 9), Osaka (Nov 12) and Tokyo (Nov 16).

According to a media release by concert promoters AEG and PR Worldwide, more Asian dates will be announced soon.

The show in KL will take place at National Stadium Bukit Jalil while the one in Jakarta will take place at Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno.

Tickets for his KL show go on general sale on Mar 31, 11 am, at www.golive-asia.com with prices ranging from RM288 (US$68) to RM1,088.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber said in a statement.

The entire Justice World Tour spans more than 100 dates throughout 2022 and 2023 with shows in North America, South America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The 28-year-old Peaches singer is currently performing in North America, and heads to Europe at the end of July.

Justice, released in April 2021, is Bieber’s sixth studio album and has yielded hits such as Anyone, Lonely, Holy and Peaches.

Bieber’s last world tour was in 2016 and 2017 in support of his album, Purpose.

“PR Worldwide and AEG are taking all measures to create a safe environment at our events, not just for event staff, artist and crew but also for fans and ticket holders. With the integration of digital ticketing, vaccination and testing protocols using Mobile App technology, access to the event can now be made safe and seamless,” said Para R, managing director of PR Worldwide Sdn Bhd.