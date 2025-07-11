Logo
Justin Bieber teases his long-awaited seventh album
Entertainment

The album is apparently called Swag. 

FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

11 Jul 2025 08:37AM
Justin Bieber is teasing his long-awaited seventh studio album apparently called Swag  with a series of billboards and social media posts Thursday.

Billboards depicting Bieber were found by fans in Reykjavik, Iceland and Los Angeles with the word Swag. The singer also shared images of billboards on his official Instagram account that appeared to depict a tracklist that includes song names like All I Can Take, Walking Away, Dadz Love and Forgiveness.

No details on when the album would drop were included. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report the album was nearing release, said it would arrive on streaming services Friday (Jul 11).

Bieber, the two-time Grammy Award winning singer and Canadian pop idol who revolutionised teen pop and social media fame, is best known for his silky R&B pop lyric tenor, demonstrated on the diamond-selling Baby, Sorry, and Stay with the Kid Laroi. At the beginning of his career, and as a tween, Bieber began working with Usher and the influential music manager Scooter Braun.

In 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music  all six of his albums, including hits like Sorry and Baby  to Hipgnosis, a UK-based music investment company. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed, but Billboard Magazine reports that the sale was worth an estimated US$200 million.

In August 2024, Bieber and his wife, the model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), announced the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

Source: AP/sr

