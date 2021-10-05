Justin Bieber launches new weed venture with product named Peaches

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday (Oct 4).

The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.

An increasing number of celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Rapper Jay-Z, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and singer Willie Nelson have partnered with or launched their own lines of cannabis products.

Palms Premium did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.