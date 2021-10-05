Logo
Entertainment

Justin Bieber launches new weed venture with product named Peaches
Entertainment

The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes are called "Peaches Pre-Rolls", named after a song from the singer's newest studio album. 

FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Justin Bieber in La Maison Drew. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

05 Oct 2021 06:39AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 08:00AM)
Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday (Oct 4).

The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.

An increasing number of celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Rapper Jay-Z, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and singer Willie Nelson have partnered with or launched their own lines of cannabis products.

Palms Premium did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

Source: Reuters/sr

