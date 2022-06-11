Ramsay Hunt syndrome caused Justin Bieber's facial paralysis; world tour dates affected

The Biebers aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to health scares. After wife Hailey’s run-in with stroke-like symptoms in March (the episode was apparently caused by a blood clot in her brain), it’s now Justin’s turn.

In an Instagram video on Jun 10 (Friday), Justin shared his reason for pausing his Justice World Tour: He has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” he said. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Ramsay Hunter syndrome is indeed caused by a virus and it’s the same one that causes chicken pox. It is a rare neurological disorder that is characterised by what the Grammy winner experiences – paralysis of the facial nerve – and in other cases, a painful, blistering rash affecting the ear as well as tinnitus or hearing loss, according to rarediseases.org.