Justin Bieber nears US$200 million deal to sell music rights, according to report
The potential deal with Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital includes Bieber's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalogue,

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on Apr 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella/AFP)

22 Dec 2022 03:03AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 08:05AM)
Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about US$200 million (S$270 million) to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Dec 21), citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal includes the Canadian artiste's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalogue, according to the report.

Hipgnosis buys song catalogs from artistes and earns revenue when their music is streamed online or used in movies or advertising.

Bieber rose to fame when he was 13 years old following the success of his song Baby. The pop star disclosed in June that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralysed, forcing him to cancel his performances.

Fellow pop artiste Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his songs, including hits such as Cry Me A River and Rock Your Body, to Hipgnosis Song Management in May.

Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd announced a partnership in October to invest about US$1 billion to acquire music rights and manage catalogues.

Hipgnosis and Bieber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters/sr

