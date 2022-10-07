Justin Bieber postpones the rest of his Justice World Tour, including Singapore concert on Oct 25

Justin Bieber has abruptly ended his ongoing world tour, with the remaining shows postponed until next year, including his Singapore stop on Oct 25 at the National Stadium.

Concert organiser AEG Presents Asia posted on social media to say the rest of the shows slated for the Canadian pop star’s Justice World Tour will be moved to 2023.

“Fans with tickets to all postponed World Tour dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available,” the post said.

The post also advised ticket-holders to reach out to their respective ticketing agencies, Ticketmaster for Singapore, for more information. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for understanding,” it added.