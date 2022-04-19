Justin Bieber is coming to Singapore for a concert in October

Justin Bieber has added Singapore to his Justice World Tour as part of his Southeast Asia dates. The pop star will be performing at the National Stadium on Oct 25.

Tickets for his Singapore show range from S$108 to S$348, excluding booking fees. They go on sale on Apr 21 at 10am at ticketmaster.sg, as well as at all Singpost outlets and over the phone at 3158 8588.

The Peaches hitmaker will also be performing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct 22 and Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov 3 as part of his Southeast Asian dates. Following which, he heads to Japan where he will play Nagoya on Nov 9, Osaka on Nov 12 and Tokyo on Nov 16.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber said in a statement.