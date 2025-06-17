Singer Justin Bieber admits he has 'anger issues' and feels 'broken'

He wrote: “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.



“I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow, the more focussed on myself I am (sic).

“Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren’t you?”

His post came after Bieber shared a message exchange with a friend, in which he fumed he would be cutting off this person for good after they seemingly criticised his actions.