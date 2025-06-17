Singer Justin Bieber admits he has 'anger issues' and feels 'broken'
"People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues," the 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.
He wrote: “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.
“I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow, the more focussed on myself I am (sic).
“Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren’t you?”
His post came after Bieber shared a message exchange with a friend, in which he fumed he would be cutting off this person for good after they seemingly criticised his actions.
In a screenshot of the text exchange, he wrote: “I would never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.
"My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."
The unnamed friend insisted they could "see and feel" Bieber's anger, replying: “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”
The Believe hitmaker then declared he was ending their friendship and insisted he "didn't need" the other person in his life.
Bieber wrote: “Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship.
“I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries."