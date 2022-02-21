Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID, reschedules Las Vegas show

Justin Bieber has a mild case of COVID-19, CNN reported on Sunday (Feb 20) citing a representative for the Canadian singer.

Bieber was scheduled to perform as part of his Justice World Tour in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the show has been postponed due to his positive COVID test, the report said.

The show at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena was pushed back to Jun 28, while the third stop on the tour, in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday was also rescheduled to Jun 30.

The statement added: “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his No 1 priority."