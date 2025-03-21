Justin Timberlake takes over South American flight with surprise safety demonstration

Justin Timberlake treated airplane passengers to a surprise safety demonstration. The 44-year-old singer – who was travelling to Argentina, South America, for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour shows – took over the jet's overhead speakers as he read the safety rules and a breakdown of the flight's route off a piece of paper to the busy cabin.

In a video uploaded to his TikTok account on Wednesday (Mar 19), Timberlake said: "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to JT Live 25 South American Leg.

"The lifejacket is located in a pouch at the side of your seat. To inflate the lifejacket, pull firmly on the red toggles.

"If you have any questions, keep them to yourself.

"Oh, we’re just kidding. Please ask the crew."