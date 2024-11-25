New K-pop group KickFlip, who will be label mates with Stray Kids, to debut in January
The boy group will comprise of seven members, of which four – Gye-hun, Dong-hyeon, Kei-ju and Amaru – are former contestants from the SBS audition programme Loud.
JYP Entertainment has announced the official debut date for new boy group KickFlip. Mark your calendars for Jan 1, 2025.
Founder and chief producer of JYP Entertainment Park Jin-young made the announcement at the 2024 MAMA Awards held on Friday (Nov 22) in Los Angeles.
The label has so far rolled out K-pop boy bands such as 2PM, GOT7 and Stray Kids.
KickFlip, which is the name of a skateboarding technique where a rider kicks the board with the tip of the foot and flips it 360 degrees in the air, taps a skateboard as their representative symbol.
The agency released a teaser image showing a silhouette of its members along with a skateboard with the name of the band on social media.
Netizens have since flooded social media with welcome messages.
One user wrote on X: "Gyehun, Amaru, Keiju and Donghyeon thank you for not giving up... to the new members thank you as well for completing the line up... let's be all together."
Another added: "To anyone who is unaware, their debut has been long overdue. 4/7 of its members were formed through the survival show 'LOUD' back in 2021. that's 3 whole years of waiting.. the longest time for any survival show group to debut in kpop history (sic)."
JYP Entertainment’s 2025 calendar also includes the debut of a new boy group in China, a new Latin girl group, and the launch of new artistes across genres, such as trot and R&B.