New K-pop group KickFlip, who will be label mates with Stray Kids, to debut in January

The agency released a teaser image showing a silhouette of its members along with a skateboard with the name of the band on social media.

Netizens have since flooded social media with welcome messages.

One user wrote on X: "Gyehun, Amaru, Keiju and Donghyeon thank you for not giving up... to the new members thank you as well for completing the line up... let's be all together."

Another added: "To anyone who is unaware, their debut has been long overdue. 4/7 of its members were formed through the survival show 'LOUD' back in 2021. that's 3 whole years of waiting.. the longest time for any survival show group to debut in kpop history (sic)."

JYP Entertainment’s 2025 calendar also includes the debut of a new boy group in China, a new Latin girl group, and the launch of new artistes across genres, such as trot and R&B.