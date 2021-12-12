K-pop boy band BTS sweeps 9 awards at MAMA 2021

Unsurprisingly, the biggest winner of the night was BTS. Despite failing to appear at the award show due to conflicting schedules, the K-pop boy band swept all four Daesangs (grand prizes) including Song of the Year (Butter), Album of the Year (BE), Worldwide Icon of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The seven-piece group won nine prizes in total, including Best Group (Male), Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video, TikTok Favourite Moment and a Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10.

In a pre-recorded speech, BTS’s Jin thanked the Army’s support, he said, “We were honoured with a precious award at 2021 MAMA. Thank you very much.”

RM continued, “For all those who had difficult times this year, we tried new things in making music and worked hard to share strength and comfort with them. Thank you for empathising with our heartfelt music and enjoying it with us.”

Jimin also took the opportunity to say, “Butter and Permission to Dance received a lot of love this year. We will share this award with all those who worked hard to make great music and performances with us. And most of all, we think this is an award given to both us and ARMY, who have shown so much love for our music.”

J-Hope also said, “We believe many people in the world had difficult times in 2021, but we hope that we can all believe that hope is on its way, little by little. We will work harder so that our music can be your peace of mind and comfort in these times.”

V promised that the group will continue to make music and performances.

Suga said, “It’s the end of the year already. We hope all of you can shake off all the year’s regrets and have a happy end of the year.”

Jungkook concluded, “Once again, we thank 2021 MAMA and ARMY for the honour of this award. There’s only a little bit of 2021 left, please spend it together with BTS’s music.”

Scroll on for the entire list of MAMA winners.

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: BTS (Butter)

Album of the Year: BTS (Be)

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS