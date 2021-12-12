K-pop boy band BTS sweeps 9 awards at MAMA 2021
Blackpink, IU, Enhypen, Twice, EXO, Treasure, aespa and many others also made the list.
The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) was held on Saturday (Dec 11) at CJ ENM’s Contents World in Paju City, Gyeonggi Province.
For the first time, the show was hosted by a female artiste. Not only did veteran singer Lee Hyo-ri host the show, she also collaborated with Street Woman Fighter, an eight-person strong dance crew, for a special performance.
Unsurprisingly, the biggest winner of the night was BTS. Despite failing to appear at the award show due to conflicting schedules, the K-pop boy band swept all four Daesangs (grand prizes) including Song of the Year (Butter), Album of the Year (BE), Worldwide Icon of the Year and Artist of the Year.
The seven-piece group won nine prizes in total, including Best Group (Male), Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video, TikTok Favourite Moment and a Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10.
In a pre-recorded speech, BTS’s Jin thanked the Army’s support, he said, “We were honoured with a precious award at 2021 MAMA. Thank you very much.”
RM continued, “For all those who had difficult times this year, we tried new things in making music and worked hard to share strength and comfort with them. Thank you for empathising with our heartfelt music and enjoying it with us.”
Jimin also took the opportunity to say, “Butter and Permission to Dance received a lot of love this year. We will share this award with all those who worked hard to make great music and performances with us. And most of all, we think this is an award given to both us and ARMY, who have shown so much love for our music.”
J-Hope also said, “We believe many people in the world had difficult times in 2021, but we hope that we can all believe that hope is on its way, little by little. We will work harder so that our music can be your peace of mind and comfort in these times.”
V promised that the group will continue to make music and performances.
Suga said, “It’s the end of the year already. We hope all of you can shake off all the year’s regrets and have a happy end of the year.”
Jungkook concluded, “Once again, we thank 2021 MAMA and ARMY for the honour of this award. There’s only a little bit of 2021 left, please spend it together with BTS’s music.”
Scroll on for the entire list of MAMA winners.
Artist of the Year: BTS
Song of the Year: BTS (Butter)
Album of the Year: BTS (Be)
Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10: Stray Kids, NCT Dream, NCT 127, Enhypen, TXT, Blackpink’s Lisa, Seventeen, Treasure, Twice
Best New Artist (Female): aespa
Best New Artist (Male): Enhypen
Best Group (Female): Twice
Best Group (Male): BTS
Best Artist (Female): IU
Best Artist (Male): EXO’s Baekhyun
Best Vocal Performance: IU (Celebrity)
Best Dance Performance (Solo): Blackpink’s Rose (On the Ground)
Best Dance Performance (Female Group): aespa (Next Level)
Best Dance Performance (Male Group): BTS
Best Collaboration: Akmu (Nakka with IU)
Best Music Video: BTS
KTO (Korean Tourism Organization) Breakout Artist: Brave Girls
Best Band Performance: Jannabi (A thought on an autumn night)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Ash Island (Melody)
Best OST: Jo Jung-suk (I Like You from Hospital Playlist 2)
TikTok Favorite Moment: BTS
Choreographer of the Year: Lee Lee-jung
Best Engineer of the Year: Pil Gu-jong, Woo Kwon-nam
Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens
Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E
Best Composer of the Year: Jin Yoo-young
Best Producer of the Year: Teddy
Best Executive Producer of the Year: Hyuk Bang-si
Best New Asian Artist (Vietnam): Hoang Duyen
Best New Asian Artist (Indonesia): Lyodra
Best New Asian Artist (Thailand): Sprite X Guygeegee
Best New Asian Artist (Mandarin): Anson Lo
Best New Asian Artist (Japan): Ado
Best Asian Artist (Vietnam): Quan AP
Best Asian Artist (Indonesia): Anneth
Best Asian Artist (Thailand): Tilly Birds
Best Asian Artist (Mandarin): Accusefive
Best Asian Artist (Japan): JO1
Favorite Asian Artist: Ini
Favorite International Artist: Ed Sheeran