K-pop singer-actress IU donates appliances to needy single mothers
South Korean singer-actress IU is no stranger to charity. The 28-year-old celebrated her 13th anniversary in showbiz last month by giving 850 million won (S$970,000) worth of merchandise to select charities. The star also donated 500 million won to other charities on her birthday in May.
Korean media outlet Allkpop reported on Saturday (Oct 30) that the Hotel Del Luna star recently donated home appliances to needy single mothers.
In an online community forum – “Reviews left by single mothers who received sponsorship from IU” – netizens shared screenshots of reviews left by the needy single mothers who benefited from the singer’s donation.
A single mother who received a fridge wrote, “The refrigerator was shipped and set up for me by IUaena… What in the world...I still can't believe it even after having it shipped to me. The refrigerator I previously used was the one I had used in my twenties when I was living alone, so it was about 15 years old. I used it well even though it would fail on me a couple of times. But recently, it kept being problematic and not too long ago, my children and I all got enteritis and suffered. My first child's symptoms were so severe and couldn't even go to school. Seeing my child receive fluids while in tears, I had mixed feelings. I wondered if there were any cheap used ones, and I was in the middle of making a huge decision of buying a good [fridge] in installments when all of a sudden I saw an organisation mention that they sponsor home appliances. I just applied thinking I might have a chance, but I really am touched, for real TT. They even set it up for us and left, but I'm still in shock...Thank you so much, that I can't even express it in words."
Another who received a laundry machine shared, "The driver who shipped and set [the laundry machine] up for me was super friendly. The large 16kg heavy laundry machine has arrived, and I now can wash my blankets without worrying~ ^^ I am currently working hard to wash my baby's clothes that had previously piled up. Having a good laundry machine after such a long time, I love it so much. Thank you ^^."
Other needy single mothers who received dehumidifiers and a laundry drying machine also expressed their gratitude in the forum.
IU’s act of kindness sparked praises from fans and netizens.
A netizen wrote, “IU and IU's fans are both amazing people. IU makes a lot [of money] but also knows how to give to others. Please have a long-running career."
Another said, “For real, people like IU and Yoo Jae Suk who donate a lot are so awesome. Seeing people use [the products] to good use makes me happy."
A third expressed that he wants to marry IU.