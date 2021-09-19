K-pop star IU marks 13th anniversary in showbiz with 850 million won donation

K-pop star IU celebrated 13 years in showbiz by doing what she’s best at – doing good. The 29-year-old rallied brands with whom she is affiliated with to donate 850 million won (S$970,000) worth of items to select charities.

Together with brands such as New Balance, Blackyak, Evezari and Banolim pizzas, shelters and health centers saw an influx of donations. The donation list includes:

. 1,000 pairs of New Balance sneakers to teenagers at shelters.

. 2,000 Banolim pizzas for children and teenagers in shelters.

. 2,000 Backyak coats and winter gear for children and teenagers in shelters ahead of the winter season.

. 300 Evezari blanket and bedding sets to health centers.

. 2,000 Kyungdong Pharmaceutical first aid kits to health centers.

. 30,000 bottles of Jeju Samdasoo Water to health centers.

In a statement issue by IU’s label Edam Entertainment, the agency shared, “As the anniversary of her debut approached, IU wanted to donate everyday necessities to those who needed them most.”