K-pop star IU marks 13th anniversary in showbiz with 850 million won donation
The 29-year-old donated 500 million won (S$570,000) in celebration of her birthday in May.
K-pop star IU celebrated 13 years in showbiz by doing what she’s best at – doing good. The 29-year-old rallied brands with whom she is affiliated with to donate 850 million won (S$970,000) worth of items to select charities.
Together with brands such as New Balance, Blackyak, Evezari and Banolim pizzas, shelters and health centers saw an influx of donations. The donation list includes:
. 1,000 pairs of New Balance sneakers to teenagers at shelters.
. 2,000 Banolim pizzas for children and teenagers in shelters.
. 2,000 Backyak coats and winter gear for children and teenagers in shelters ahead of the winter season.
. 300 Evezari blanket and bedding sets to health centers.
. 2,000 Kyungdong Pharmaceutical first aid kits to health centers.
. 30,000 bottles of Jeju Samdasoo Water to health centers.
In a statement issue by IU’s label Edam Entertainment, the agency shared, “As the anniversary of her debut approached, IU wanted to donate everyday necessities to those who needed them most.”
The agency also said that IU personally contacted each brand for the donation and the singer-actress will contribute to half the cost of each donation, which comes up to 425 million won (S$510,000).
The Hotel Del Luna star is no stranger to charity work. She donated 500 million won (S$570,000) in celebration of her birthday in May.