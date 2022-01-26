K-pop idol Kang Daniel opens up about pets, mental health and his Rookie Cops acting debut

K-pop star Kang Daniel admits he's feeling “a little pressured”. And who can blame him? Making one’s big acting debut is daunting enough, let alone playing a lead role on Rookie Cops, one of Disney+’s first few original Korean series, coming on the heels of the successful Snowdrop, which stars Blackpink’s Jisoo.

The series is premiering on the streaming platform on Wednesday (Jan 26).

That said, the 25-year-old, who rose to fame through the Korean reality singing contest show Produce 101 before becoming the lead singer in boyband Wanna One, told CNA Lifestyle that he is also “excited” for the world to watch his coming-of-age rom-com.