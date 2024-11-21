New Malay singing reality contest will have Singapore Idols Hady Mirza, Taufik Batisah and Sezairi as judges

Kaki Nyanyi is the all-new Malay reality singing competition coming your way on Dec 3. A total of 24 contestants, who are singers and music content creators, will be randomly put together into groups of three to “sync or swim” – and eventually, be pitted against one another in a range of musical tests.

Throughout the weeks, the groups will be tasked to reimagine popular songs with their own renditions, experiment with new compositions while incorporating existing tunes, craft hybrid performances that use live-stage and on-screen elements, and curate their own mini-concerts.

To help the contestants along, they will be mentored by Mediacorp’s talent hunt Anugerah 2005 champion Hyrul Anuar and vocal coach Babes Conde.

Contestants must impress a panel of judges, which includes Singapore Idols Hady Mirza, Taufik Batisah and Sezairi, Najip Ali as well as Malaysian celebrities Edry Abdul Halim, Naim Daniel, Syafinaz Selamat, Tomok and Yusry Abdul Halim.

The last group standing will win a S$20,000 (US$14,900) cash prize and the opportunity to collaborate with judge Edry Abdul Halim on an original single.

You can catch Kaki Nyanyi, which will be presented by Mediacorp RIA 897 DJ Azura Goh, actor-presenter Hans Hamid and artiste Yuslina Yussof, live every Tuesday at 8.30pm starting Dec 3 on mewatch, Suria and Mediacorp Untukmu’s TikTok.

Those eager for a sneak peek of Kaki Nyanyi can join the pre-show event Kaki Nyanyi Live And Loaded at The Esplanade on Nov 26. The showcase will feature exclusive live performances by all 24 contestants and special appearances by judges Najip Ali, Sezairi and Taufik Batisah.

Those who miss out on this showcase can catch highlights of it in Kaki Nyanyi – The Big Step!, available on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Dec 20.

Beyond the contest, you can also listen in on Mediacorp RIA 897 programmes Locals Only and Malam Masih Muda for nuggets on competing groups’ Kaki Nyanyi journeys, weekly interviews and live jamming sessions streaming on the youth Malay audio station’s TikTok.