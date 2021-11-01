Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn comes out as gay, announces engagement to partner

Kal Penn, the actor best known for starring in the Harold & Kumar comedy films, has come out as gay, revealing that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh.

Penn made the reveal while promoting his upcoming tell-all memoir, You Can’t Be Serious.

The 44-year-old Penn told People magazine in an interview that ran on Sunday (Oct 31) that he discovered his sexuality late in life, compared to a lot of other people.

"There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their shit out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did,” he said.

The couple met while Penn was working for the Obama administration in Washington while taking a hiatus from acting.

Penn explained that his parents, brother and Josh himself don’t like attention and shy away from the limelight, so he needed to find a way to be transparent in his book without compromising their privacy.

In the book, Penn chronicled the couple’s first date where Josh showed up with an 18-pack of beer and proceeded to watch a NASCAR race on television.

"I thought, 'This obviously is not going to work out’. I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns?" he told People. "Next thing you know, it's been a couple months and we're watching NASCAR every Sunday. I'm like, 'What is happening?' I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humour through all of those stories."

Penn has also appeared in TV shows such as House and Designated Survivor. His book comes out on Nov 2.