Kaley Cuoco offers to buy horse ‘punched’ by German Olympic coach

Actress Kaley Cuoco, known for being an animal lover, horse enthusiast and equestrian showjumper, couldn’t refrain from commenting publicly when she heard of a troubling incident that took place during the Tokyo Olympics.

She posted a note to her Instagram Stories on Aug 13 referring to the Aug 7 incident, in which German pentathlete Annika Schleu appeared to have a teary meltdown after her horse, Saint Boy, refused to jump, and coach Kim Raisner struck him on his hindquarters with her fist.

The video clip has made its rounds on the internet and social media, with the coach commonly described as "punching" the horse.

“I feel it’s my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace,” Cuoco, 35, wrote. “This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.”

She continued, “You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you.”

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actress, who has been riding horses since she was a teenager, went on to announce, “This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace. I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price”.

Her outrage was reflected by other celebrities such as actress Beth Behrs and comedian Whitney Cummings, who reposted her story with messages of support.

And when Cuoco, who is married to professional equestrian Karl Cook, saw that media outlets had picked up on her offer to buy the horse, she posted, “Oh, I wasn’t kidding.”

It’s certainly nice to know that Saint Boy has influential people looking out for him – not to mention a home and sanctuary open to him.