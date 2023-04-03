Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She has played the title role in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It's also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including Guiding Light and As The World Turns.