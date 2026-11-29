Inside the hospitality suites at Singapore's stadiums: What's the exclusive experience really like?
CNA Lifestyle was invited by The Kallang Group to experience the hospitality suites at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and National Stadium to see how they compare with the usual concertgoing experience.
VIP Standing, VIP Seated, Cat 1, Cat 2, and even the unofficial Cat 100. With concerts aplenty at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and National Stadium, chances are you’ve already experienced a show from different ticket categories at these two popular venues.
That said, there’s one section that few in Singapore can say they’ve set foot in. A section so exclusive, you can’t simply buy your way in through the usual ticketing sites.
I’m talking, of course, about the hospitality suites at The Kallang. In plain sight yet elusive to most, these suites are where you’ll usually find celebrities, public figures and the true VIPs.
The section stands out and stands apart for many reasons. Off the top of my head, the seats are nicer, there’s more space to move about and my personal favourite: the food is just spectacular.
CNA Lifestyle was invited to experience these exclusive suites, and I was able to catch two shows from them within a month.
And consider yourself warned: Much like flying business class, once you’ve experienced an executive suite, it is very hard to go back to enjoying concerts the usual way.
HOSPITALITY SUITES AT SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM
My first taste of the (literally) elevated concert life came in early September at Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sam Lee’s show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
In fact, the pampering began even before the concert. As suite guests, we had access to a dedicated security screening area, letting us breeze past the long queues other concertgoers faced.
Guests also get three reserved parking spaces at Carpark L at The Kallang on show days – a perk my colleague made full use of.
We then watched the show from the North Box, one of the two hospitality suites owned by The Kallang at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Located near sections 320 and 322, the suite offers one of the highest vantage points in the venue.
They say there’s no such thing as a bad view at the venue, and watching Lee’s concert from the North Box certainly adds a lot of credence to the statement.
Now, did I understand a single word said during the concert? Absolutely not.
Did I have one of the best times ever at the Indoor Stadium? Absolutely.
Beyond the direct view of Lee’s stage, the North Box’s elevated position also allowed us to better appreciate the concert’s lighting effects and stage setup. With no glass panels separating us from the action, we could enjoy the show’s sound just as clearly as those seated below.
More than anything, watching the concert from the North Box – and, really, any hospitality suite – introduced me to a level of comfort and convenience I never knew was possible at a concert.
The North Box fits 12 guests, but because there was plenty of space to move around, not once did I feel claustrophobic. Nor did I have to worry about my phone running out of battery since there were plenty of wireless chargers in the space.
With an en suite bathroom just steps away, I could chug as many drinks as I wanted without worrying about squeezing past fellow concertgoers and disrupting their enjoyment of the show.
And on that note, we need to talk about the food, or rather the act of finally being able to eat certain foods during a show.
Speaking as someone who’s used to shelling out for pizzas, ice-cream and hot dogs at The Kallang, I hereby declare that eating piping hot fried rice during a concert is an experience I never knew I needed. Better still, being able to stretch your legs out fully while tucking into your fried rice and enjoying live music? Absolute bliss.
Of course, fried rice isn’t the only thing on the menu.
The package comes with five appetisers or canapes, four mains, desserts and free-flow alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
For our show, we got to tuck into the likes of Taiwan-style three-cup chicken, salt and pepper fish, taro balls and more. All hot, all delicious.
Definitely a step up from the usual nachos at the stands.
The North Box experience was essentially like watching a live concert from the comfort of my own living room – except with a much better view.
And just when I thought I had reached peak concert comfort, filled with all the homely touches, another invitation came knocking on my door.
HOSPITALITY SUITES AT NATIONAL STADIUM
Just a few weeks after Sam Lee’s concert, my colleagues and I were invited to catch The Weeknd’s show in one of the 61 suites at the National Stadium.
If the North Box experience was intimate, the executive suite at the National Stadium was luxury personified.
Shocked doesn’t even begin to cover what I felt when I first opened the door to the suite.
It was huge. So huge that I didn’t even know if you could call it a suite at that point.
We’re talking about a space big enough to fit a full-length dining table, lots of sofas, a television set, multiple potted plants (for some reason) and an entire buffet line, complete with a cooler. And despite all that, there was still more than enough room for up to 30 people to move about comfortably.
And that’s just the first part of the suite. Once you’re ready to catch the concert, walk past the glass doors at the end of the dining area, and you enter the private seating section reserved for suite guests.
Barely 10 seconds into sinking into the plush, cushioned seats, I knew it for sure: There was no way I could go back to the usual seats in the stands after this.
With my colleagues busy mingling with the other guests in the suite, my row was practically empty – which meant I could manspread to my heart’s content.
And let me tell you, stretching out in a plush seat, cold drink in hand, with plenty of room to spare, ranks among my top two National Stadium experiences, with the other being watching Blackpink from the barricade.
This is truly how concerts are meant to be enjoyed. It was a mantra I found myself repeating multiple times as I enjoyed the suite’s perks.
One such perk was, unsurprisingly, the food. Having top-notch sashimi and satay while Starboy is being performed live was divine. The spread on that night was excellent, with options like beef short ribs, poached barramundi, tiramisu, and macarons.
Much like the North Box, the National Stadium suite gave amazing views of the stage. What I particularly enjoyed, however, was the flexibility to tailor the experience to my liking.
Want to jump around and sing my heart out? The spacious seating area gave me plenty of room to do so. Need a breather from the concert frenzy? The air-conditioned dining area was just a few steps away.
It’s these little touches that elevate the concert-going experience. Even two months later, I still find myself glancing wistfully towards the suites whenever I’m at the National Stadium.
HOW TO BOOK THE HOSPITALITY SUITES AT THE KALLANG
The big question remains: Just how exactly can one access the suites?
Well, the answer is through corporate bookings. To make an enquiry, email The Kallang at Partnerships [at] thekallang.com.sg.
Then, of course, there’s the cost of the whole shebang. While The Kallang has not publicly disclosed how much it costs to book a suite, it told CNA Lifestyle that “pricing varies depending on the event”.
Alternatively, you could do what I’m doing: make friends with people who have already booked a suite and hope they’ll invite you along to the next big show.
Or, if you’re feeling brave – and this is a big if – try pitching the suite to your boss as the venue for the next company retreat.
"I heard the fried rice is amazing."