VIP Standing, VIP Seated, Cat 1, Cat 2, and even the unofficial Cat 100. With concerts aplenty at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and National Stadium, chances are you’ve already experienced a show from different ticket categories at these two popular venues.

That said, there’s one section that few in Singapore can say they’ve set foot in. A section so exclusive, you can’t simply buy your way in through the usual ticketing sites.

I’m talking, of course, about the hospitality suites at The Kallang. In plain sight yet elusive to most, these suites are where you’ll usually find celebrities, public figures and the true VIPs.

The section stands out and stands apart for many reasons. Off the top of my head, the seats are nicer, there’s more space to move about and my personal favourite: the food is just spectacular.

CNA Lifestyle was invited to experience these exclusive suites, and I was able to catch two shows from them within a month.

And consider yourself warned: Much like flying business class, once you’ve experienced an executive suite, it is very hard to go back to enjoying concerts the usual way.

HOSPITALITY SUITES AT SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM

My first taste of the (literally) elevated concert life came in early September at Taiwanese singer-songwriter Sam Lee’s show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In fact, the pampering began even before the concert. As suite guests, we had access to a dedicated security screening area, letting us breeze past the long queues other concertgoers faced.

Guests also get three reserved parking spaces at Carpark L at The Kallang on show days – a perk my colleague made full use of.