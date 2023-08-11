Logo
Entertainment

Malaysian actor Kamal Adli 'afraid to share anything on social media' following attack at Singapore Expo
Kamal was at a Hari Raya event at Singapore Expo in March 2023 when he was attacked by a man who was reportedly jealous of his marriage with Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose.

Malaysian actor Kamal Adli (left) with his wife Uqasha Senrose (right). (Photo: Instagram/kamaladli)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
11 Aug 2023 04:30PM
Months after being attacked at a Hari Raya event in Singapore, Malaysian actor Kamal Adli has revealed that he is "afraid" and "has lost the mood" to share updates about his life on social media.

In an interview with Malaysian entertainment outlet OhBulan!, Kamal (who was promoting his new drama) explained: "After the incident, I lost interest in social media. If you see my social media pages now, I rarely post stuff."

"(Posting on social media) has made me afraid and I'll lose my mood automatically. To regain that 'mood', I'll need some time as what happened to me was serious. It made me ask myself 'What did I do wrong? I didn't disturb anyone.'"

He added: "So now, I've learnt to be more cautious and to limit the things I share on social media."

On Mar 12, 2023, Kamal and his wife, Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose, were guests at the three-day Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 – held at Hall 5A of the Singapore Expo. On that day, Kamal was attacked by a man wielding a baton – receiving multiple hits to the back of his head.

According to Uqasha, the assailant claimed he was jealous of Kamal for marrying her.

The 33-year-old attacker was then charged in court on Mar 14 for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of such punishments.

When asked about his thoughts on the harrowing incident, Kamal said: "I'm really thankful. I have another chance to be with my family and wife, and another chance to work again. The incident has taught everyone to be more cautious as we don't know what the people around us are like. As this case has not been resolved, I can't give any statements. Till today, I still wonder why (the assailant) hit me."
Source: CNA/hq

