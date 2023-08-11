Malaysian actor Kamal Adli 'afraid to share anything on social media' following attack at Singapore Expo

Months after being attacked at a Hari Raya event in Singapore, Malaysian actor Kamal Adli has revealed that he is "afraid" and "has lost the mood" to share updates about his life on social media.

In an interview with Malaysian entertainment outlet OhBulan!, Kamal (who was promoting his new drama) explained: "After the incident, I lost interest in social media. If you see my social media pages now, I rarely post stuff."

"(Posting on social media) has made me afraid and I'll lose my mood automatically. To regain that 'mood', I'll need some time as what happened to me was serious. It made me ask myself 'What did I do wrong? I didn't disturb anyone.'"

He added: "So now, I've learnt to be more cautious and to limit the things I share on social media."