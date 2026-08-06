Veteran Malaysian actor Kamarool Yusoff, better known as Cik Man, dies at age 68

Veteran Malaysian actor Kamarool Yusoff, known for his roles in many iconic Malay films such as 1986's Gila Gila Remaja and Rock, died on Wednesday (Aug 5) afternoon at Tanah Merah Hospital in Kelantan, Malaysia. He was 68.

The late Kamarool, affectionately called Cik Man, had been admitted to the hospital following complaints of stomach pain, said his son Fakhrol to Malaysian media.

"His condition worsened yesterday when he complained of stomach pain and back pain," said Fakhrol. "We urged him to go to the hospital but he initially refused.

"However, because his pain became unbearable, we brought him to the hospital for treatment yesterday."

According to Fakhrol, the late Kamarool suffered a heart attack two years ago but "after that, his condition was fine".