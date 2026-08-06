Veteran Malaysian actor Kamarool Yusoff, better known as Cik Man, dies at age 68
The late Kamarool Yusoff died on Wednesday (Aug 5) at Tanah Merah Hospital in Kelantan, Malaysia.
Veteran Malaysian actor Kamarool Yusoff, known for his roles in many iconic Malay films such as 1986's Gila Gila Remaja and Rock, died on Wednesday (Aug 5) afternoon at Tanah Merah Hospital in Kelantan, Malaysia. He was 68.
The late Kamarool, affectionately called Cik Man, had been admitted to the hospital following complaints of stomach pain, said his son Fakhrol to Malaysian media.
"His condition worsened yesterday when he complained of stomach pain and back pain," said Fakhrol. "We urged him to go to the hospital but he initially refused.
"However, because his pain became unbearable, we brought him to the hospital for treatment yesterday."
According to Fakhrol, the late Kamarool suffered a heart attack two years ago but "after that, his condition was fine".
According to the late actor’s daughter, Nurul Najihah Kamarozaman, Kamarool will be laid to rest in Kelantan on Thursday.
Tributes have since poured in from many celebrities and public figures, including comedian Shuib Sepahtu, members of comedy troupe Senario, singer-actress Ara Johari and Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia's Minister of Communications.
"He was a true legend who made a huge impact on Malaysia’s film industry," wrote Fahmi on social media.
"The late actor was a highly respected figure, not only within the acting industry but also among lovers of the arts across the country. Thank you for bringing colour to the world of entertainment and creating many happy memories for generations of audiences. Your legacy, contributions and work will continue to live on in our hearts."