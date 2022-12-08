K-pop idol Kang Daniel performing in Singapore in February
Tickets for his Feb 11 show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium go on sale on Friday (Dec 9).
Calling all DANITYs – K-pop idol Kang Daniel will be performing in Singapore on Feb 11, 2023. The concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium is part of his Kangdaniel Concert First Parade world tour.
Tickets are priced at S$128, S$168, S$198, S$258 and S$308 (excluding booking fees) and will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday (Dec 9) at 10am.
The Singapore show will offer exclusive fan benefits for those who purchase their tickets on Dec 9 and 10, in celebration of the idol’s birthday on Dec 10 – they stand to win autographed Polaroids, T-shirts and thermal bottles.
Kang kicked off his world tour in Seoul in August. He’s since performed in Manila and Bangkok, and he'll be performing in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 14.
The soon to be 26-year-old rose to fame through the Korean reality singing contest Produce 101 before becoming the lead singer in boyband Wanna One. He released his first full-length studio album, The Story, in May this year.Kang made his acting debut earlier this year with a role in the Disney+ series Rookie Cops. In an interview with CNA Lifestyle while promoting the TV drama, he said: “The hardest part about acting is making the lines completely my own. And to really bring the character to life.”