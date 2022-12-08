K-pop idol Kang Daniel performing in Singapore in February

Calling all DANITYs – K-pop idol Kang Daniel will be performing in Singapore on Feb 11, 2023. The concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium is part of his Kangdaniel Concert First Parade world tour.

Tickets are priced at S$128, S$168, S$198, S$258 and S$308 (excluding booking fees) and will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday (Dec 9) at 10am.

The Singapore show will offer exclusive fan benefits for those who purchase their tickets on Dec 9 and 10, in celebration of the idol’s birthday on Dec 10 – they stand to win autographed Polaroids, T-shirts and thermal bottles.