Kanye West wants Billie Eilish to apologise before he performs at Coachella

In a social media post on Thursday (Feb 10), Kanye West asked Billie Eilish to apologise before he performs at Coachella. And it all stemmed from what happened at Eilish's concert on Feb 5.

During the concert, Eilish stopped her show to help out a fan who was having trouble breathing. She directed the stage crew to pass the distressed fan an inhaler and later on in the show, she said, "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going".

Although she never mentioned anyone, that comment was seen by some people as a swipe against rapper Travis Scott over what happened at the Astroworld Festival in November last year.

Because of this perceived slight, the 44-year-old West now wants Eilish to apologise before he will perform at Coachella in April.

In his Instagram post, West included a screenshot of an article that said Eilish had "dissed" Scott during her concert, and wrote in all caps: “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen."

Scott was criticised for not stopping his performance during the Astroworld Festival in Houston when the crowd surged, which resulted in the death of 10 concertgoers.

West added said Scott didn’t know what was happening when he was onstage and that he’s “hurt by what happened”.

He continued: "And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

The 20-year-old Eilish responded within a few hours, simply saying, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

Both Eilish and West are scheduled to headline the Coachella festival in April. Scott was originally booked as a headliner but was removed from the festival following the Astroworld tragedy.