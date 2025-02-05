Rapper Kanye West brags about wife Bianca Censori breaking the internet with sheer nude dress stunt at Grammys

Kanye West has boasted that his wife Bianca Censori broke the internet with her nude stunt at the Grammy Awards.

The controversial rapper has been accused by many of forcing his other half to flash her private parts in a semi-transparent outfit on the red carpet at the Los Angeles bash on Sunday (Feb 2).

And now, he’s taken to his Instagram account to share metrics on how Censori’s bare body got more hits on Google than the winners of the music ceremony itself. Google Metrics posted by the Heartless rapper in his Instagram Stories showed the stunt had prompted more than 5 million searches of Censori’s name.

West, 47, also declared “we beat the grammies (sic)” and hailed Censori, the Head of Architecture at his fashion brand Yeezy, the “MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH”.

There have been differing accounts on whether the pair were escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena following the stunt or if they had left of their own accord.

While he’s bragged about beating the Grammys, it hasn’t done much for West’s finances or reputation, with the rapper said to have lost a US$20 million contract in Japan because of the stunt.

A source told British news outlet DailyMail.com: "Kanye is just ******* up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."

West was scheduled to perform two shows at Tokyo Dome in May, but his latest stunt has prompted a change of mind among the event organisers in Japan.