Actress Kate Pang says her 10-year-old son has been sued by a parent from his school

Actress Kate Pang took to social media platform Threads on Monday (Nov 24) to reveal that her 10-year-old son was recently sued by a parent of a student at his school. In the Threads post, which has since been deleted, the former Mediacorp artiste asserted that "everything in the complaint is nothing but outrageous lies".

Speaking to Singapore publication 8world, Pang, who is married to Singaporean actor Andie Chen and is currently based in Taiwan, elaborated on the drama, saying that there was a sole female student in her son's class, and the girl’s father would often accuse Pang's son of bullying his daughter.

“Sometimes children have conflicts while playing, or boys only want to play with boys and end up leaving the girl out. Then, her father would claim that my son is bullying her,” said Pang.

Pang added that the girl's father had asked the school to verify his claims, but according to her, the school said that everyone got along well and no bullying occurred.

“I asked the other parents and they also said nothing like that ever happened,” said Pang.

In her Threads post, Pang claimed that she kept all the text exchanges with teachers and that parent.

“So, all the evidence has become a powerful weapon.”

She said in her post: “If you don’t do anything wrong, you won’t fear ghosts knocking on your door in the middle of the night. The most important rule in our family is honesty, so my child’s integrity and character are plain for everyone to see. I’m not afraid at all.”