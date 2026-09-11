Katseye's Megan calls out fans for touching her inappropriately during concert

Following girl group Katseye's concert in Paris, France, on Wednesday (Sep 9), member Megan took to the fan messaging platform Weverse DM to remind fans to "be respectful" and not touch them "in inappropriate areas or inappropriately".

The 20-year-old singer, who has Singaporean heritage, revealed that someone had grabbed her chest during a segment of the show in which the Katseye members head into the audience to interact with fans.

"When we come down for [Katseye song] Time Lapse, we love being able to see all of your beautiful faces and be able to hold your hands," wrote Megan on Weverse DM. "But let's please be respectful and don't touch us in inappropriate areas or inappropriately."

She continued: "Today, someone grabbed my chest and left me a bit spooked. I understand we are excited and we are too! But let's keep it respectful so we can all share this beautiful moment safely."