Katseye's Megan calls out fans for touching her inappropriately during concert
After the girl group's concert in Paris, France, on Wednesday (Sep 9), Katseye member Megan revealed that she was touched inappropriately by fans during the show.
Following girl group Katseye's concert in Paris, France, on Wednesday (Sep 9), member Megan took to the fan messaging platform Weverse DM to remind fans to "be respectful" and not touch them "in inappropriate areas or inappropriately".
The 20-year-old singer, who has Singaporean heritage, revealed that someone had grabbed her chest during a segment of the show in which the Katseye members head into the audience to interact with fans.
"When we come down for [Katseye song] Time Lapse, we love being able to see all of your beautiful faces and be able to hold your hands," wrote Megan on Weverse DM. "But let's please be respectful and don't touch us in inappropriate areas or inappropriately."
She continued: "Today, someone grabbed my chest and left me a bit spooked. I understand we are excited and we are too! But let's keep it respectful so we can all share this beautiful moment safely."
After Megan's messages, many fans expressed outrage online and urged fellow Katseye fans to behave appropriately at future shows.
Fan-recorded videos from the Paris show appeared to show Megan looking uncomfortable moments after being in the audience section.
Katseye is currently in the midst of their Wildworld tour, which kicked off on Sep 1 in Ireland.
As of writing, only four out of Katseye's six members are participating in this tour, with member Manon still on hiatus and leader Sophia stepping back temporarily to focus on her mental health.
Katseye's agency previously said on Aug 30 that Sophia will not take part in the European leg of this tour.
"We sincerely ask for Eyekons' warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artistes. We will share further updates as they become available," said the agency at the time.