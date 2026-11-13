Katseye's Megan Skiendiel performs on stage days after concussion
After a concussion forced Katseye to postpone three US concerts, the girl group member returned to the stage wearing dark sunglasses, performing from a chair and then on her feet. Fans question whether the singer should be performing while recovering.
There's "the show must go on", and then there's Katseye's Megan Skiendiel performing on stage while still recovering from a concussion.
The 20-year-old singer has sparked concern among fans after returning to the stage during the girl group's Wildworld Tour in the United States, first performing while seated on a chair on Tuesday (Nov 10), before joining her bandmates in their choreography the following night.
Her return to the stage came just days after she revealed on Instagram Stories on Nov 5 that she had suffered a concussion, which was revealed to be the reason behind the postponement of three concerts in Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis on Nov 3, 5 and 7, respectively. The Detroit show cancellation was announced 30 minutes before the concert was set to begin.
"I'm doing everything I possibly can to recover from it so I can be on stage for you all again," she wrote on Instagram, adding that medical professionals had strongly advised her to take time to recover. She did not disclose how she sustained the injury.
On Nov 9, Skiendiel gave fans another update through the fan community on Weverse, explaining that she would participate in the Austin show with reduced choreography, less intense movement and breaks when necessary, following her doctors' recommendations. She also said she would need another medical assessment before returning to performances without restrictions.
On Tuesday, during Katseye's concert at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Skiendiel was seen wearing dark sunglasses and sitting on a chair at the side of the stage, singing her parts while the other three performing members – Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj and Yoonchae Jeung – danced.
According to Billboard, Skiendiel told the audience that she was happy to be back on stage and thanked fans for their support.
"I'm feeling so much better," she said.
On Wednesday, Skiendiel was back on her feet.
Videos from Katseye's concert in Dallas, Texas, showed her dancing alongside her bandmates during songs including Pinky Up and Animal, while still wearing the dark sunglasses she had worn in Austin.
FANS EXPRESS CONCERN OVER MEGAN SKIENDIEL'S HEALTH
A few fans welcomed Skiendiel's return to the stage, commenting, "Well, at least she's showing up – the show must go on, after all."
Others questioned whether she should be performing so soon after suffering a concussion and expressed concern about the physical demands of Katseye's choreography, as well as the bright lights and loud music at the concerts.
One fan commented: "It's insane that they're making her perform on stage with flashing strobe lights and loud music and screaming fans. She should be resting."
Another wrote: "I don't know anything about Katseye but making a concussed member sit on stage and 'perform' is capitalism at its finest."
Another user also pointed out the "empty choreography as the members interact with air where Manon and Sophia are supposed to be", how "all the girls look exhausted" and "even Yoonchae is suffering; she's wearing knee braces while dancing".
Other fans directed their criticism towards Katseye's management and their labels Hybe and Geffen Records, questioning whether the group's demanding touring schedule was placing too much pressure on its members.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people recovering from a concussion should gradually resume physical and mental activities, taking care not to worsen their symptoms. Bright lights and loud noises can also aggravate concussion symptoms in some people, although recovery varies between individuals.
Katseye, formed through the Hybe and Geffen Records partnership, originally debuted as a six-member group.
However, the group has been performing with four members during its North American tour, as Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman are currently on hiatus.
Laforteza has been taking a break to focus on her mental well-being, with plans to resume group activities in January 2027. Bannerman has also been on a health-related hiatus, although her return date has not been confirmed. In August this year, Skiendiel shared about her mental health struggles as a member of the girl group.
The situation has prompted wider discussions among fans about the physical and mental demands placed on performers, particularly as the group continues its international tour.
The group's next scheduled concert is on Nov 14 in Las Vegas, with further North American performances planned before the tour heads to Asia and Australia next year.
Katseye is scheduled to perform its first Singapore concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 10, 2027.