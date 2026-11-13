Katseye's Megan Skiendiel performs on stage days after concussion

There's "the show must go on", and then there's Katseye's Megan Skiendiel performing on stage while still recovering from a concussion.

The 20-year-old singer has sparked concern among fans after returning to the stage during the girl group's Wildworld Tour in the United States, first performing while seated on a chair on Tuesday (Nov 10), before joining her bandmates in their choreography the following night.

Her return to the stage came just days after she revealed on Instagram Stories on Nov 5 that she had suffered a concussion, which was revealed to be the reason behind the postponement of three concerts in Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis on Nov 3, 5 and 7, respectively. The Detroit show cancellation was announced 30 minutes before the concert was set to begin.

"I'm doing everything I possibly can to recover from it so I can be on stage for you all again," she wrote on Instagram, adding that medical professionals had strongly advised her to take time to recover. She did not disclose how she sustained the injury.

On Nov 9, Skiendiel gave fans another update through the fan community on Weverse, explaining that she would participate in the Austin show with reduced choreography, less intense movement and breaks when necessary, following her doctors' recommendations. She also said she would need another medical assessment before returning to performances without restrictions.

On Tuesday, during Katseye's concert at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Skiendiel was seen wearing dark sunglasses and sitting on a chair at the side of the stage, singing her parts while the other three performing members – Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj and Yoonchae Jeung – danced.

According to Billboard, Skiendiel told the audience that she was happy to be back on stage and thanked fans for their support.

"I'm feeling so much better," she said.

On Wednesday, Skiendiel was back on her feet.

Videos from Katseye's concert in Dallas, Texas, showed her dancing alongside her bandmates during songs including Pinky Up and Animal, while still wearing the dark sunglasses she had worn in Austin.