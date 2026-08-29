Katseye replaced at Olivia Rodrigo festival after band member suffers ankle injury

Katseye are no longer performing at Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival after Megan Skiendiel strained her ankle in tour rehearsals.

The girl group was due to take to the Dandelion Stage on Saturday (Aug 29) at Great Park in Irvine, California. However, as another member takes some time out to recover, American singer-songwriter Devon Again has been announced as their replacement and will perform the 1.05pm to 1.35pm (PDT) slot.

A statement from the Pinky Up girl group read: "We're so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday.

"Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal, and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour."

American singer Santigold's set has also been moved to 2.15pm to 2.45pm (PDT), which is when Katseye were due to perform.

As well as Rodrigo, other artists, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage and The Breeders, are set to play at the festival in the US. Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Karen O are among the special guests.

Skiendiel only recently opened up about her struggles with mental health as two members of the girl group take time out to prioritise their well-being.

Both Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman are taking time away from the band to focus on their wellness, and Skiendiel shared that therapy has been a real help for her.

Speaking to People, she said: “I’ve always struggled with mental health and everything in that essence.

“But I think something that’s really helped me are the people that I surround myself with, especially the girls.”

Skiendiel also shared how supported she feels in the band.

She said: “I’m very outgoing, but at the same time, some people can think that could be too much. But these girls never make me feel like I’m being too much.

“So I think the best thing that really helped me was just surrounding myself with the right people.”

She continued: "That’s the biggest insecurity, people judging me or whatever. But yeah, I think I’ve really learned to know how to surround myself with the right people and people that bring me up and encourage me to bring that side out of me.”

On the benefits of regular therapy sessions, she said: “It’s really nice to be able to talk out feelings rather than holding it in.

“I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned.”

Skiendiel previously took a step back in 2024, after injuring her back, and can empathise whenever one of her fellow bandmates feels that it's time to rest.

Speaking in the girls' Wild Hearts documentary released this summer, she said: "For me, when I was on hiatus, I was injured with my back, and it was definitely hard being able to see everything that the girls were doing and not being able to be there myself."