Katseye's Sophia not joining group on Wildworld tour

Katseye star Sophia Laforteza won’t be on the group’s Wildworld tour.

The Animal stars are due to start their Wildworld jaunt on Tuesday (Sep 1), and will be performing at venues in Europe, the UK and North America on the tour.

Fans have been wondering whether or not Laforteza will be joining them – after she announced she was taking a break from the group to focus on her mental health – with the singer setting the record straight in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: “I cannot express how much I want to participate in this tour and perform for you all. I have to remind myself every day that our health and mental wellbeing should always be prioritised.

“When I show up for you, I want you to get the best version of me. I’ve been in ongoing treatment and doing everything I can to stay healthy, occupied and happy.

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. It’s important to care for yourself.”

Laforteza's statement came after Katseye also released a statement on their Instagram, which stated: “We would like to share an update regarding Sophia’s upcoming schedule.

“Sophia is focusing on her wellbeing, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed.”

The message, signed by Hybe and Geffen Records, confirmed that Laforteza “will not be participating in the Wildworld Tour in Europe and the UK”.

Notably, Katseye didn’t include the North American dates in their statement.

They continued: “We sincerely ask for EYEKONS’ warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists.

“We will share further updates as they become available. Please continue to send your love, warmth, and support to Sophia and KATSEYE.”

Laforteza also praised her management company and bandmates for their support amid her health struggles.

She continued: “There’s been nothing but love and support from the company, my members, and everyone else around me as I work to get well. I can’t wait until I return and share the stage with my sisters again.

“They’re gonna put on an extraordinary performance for you. Trust me, I’ve been watching and they’re absolutely giving.”

She concluded by thanking fans for their support as she wrote: “I love you all so much. Thank you for understanding.”