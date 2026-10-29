Girl group Katseye to stage first-ever Singapore concert in February 2027

Eyekons in Singapore, it's time to get gnarly. Global girl group Katseye announced on Thursday (Oct 29) that it will stage its first-ever concert in the country next year. Fans can put their pinkies up at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 10 as the group performs hits like Gabriela, Gnarly and Gameboy.

The upcoming show is part of the group's ongoing The Wildworld tour, which will end its American leg in Mexico City on Nov 28.

The Asian and Australian leg of the tour will kick off at Yokohama, Japan, on Jan 27, 2027, with stops including Manila, Bangkok, Sydney and Seoul.

Katseye leader Sophia Laforteza, who is currently on hiatus to focus on her mental health, is expected to join this leg of the tour, following a previous announcement by her agency indicating that she will resume group activities with Katseye beginning the first week of January 2027.

It is unclear, however, if Manon Bannerman, another Katseye member on hiatus, will participate in this leg of the tour.