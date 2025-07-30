Singer Katy Perry and former Canada PM Justin Trudeau spotted having dinner together, fuelling rumours of relationship
Entertainment outlet TMZ first reported that the two had been seen having dinner in a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.
Has singer Katy Perry found a new man, following her split with actor Orlando Bloom? And is that man former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? That's what fans are asking after the two were spotted having dinner at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.
Entertainment outlet TMZ first broke the news on Tuesday (Jul 29), reporting that they had received footage of Perry and Trudeau dining at Le Violon, a restaurant that opened last year.
According to its press release, the restaurant features "seafood-forward dishes, seasonal Quebec vegetables and inventive twists on classic dishes using raw beef, monkfish, and homemade pasta".
According to TMZ, Perry and Trudeau "sipped on cocktails" and shared food, including a lobster dish.
Both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau recently split from their longtime partners. Early this month, Perry and Pirates Of The Caribbean star Orlando Bloom ended their nine-year on-and-off relationship. The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, born in 2020.
In 2023, Trudeau announced that he had separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire, whom he married in 2005. He wrote, in a statement: "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."
Katy Perry is currently in Canada for her world tour, titled The Lifetimes Tour. She is set to stage eight shows in the country.