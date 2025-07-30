Singer Katy Perry and former Canada PM Justin Trudeau spotted having dinner together, fuelling rumours of relationship

Has singer Katy Perry found a new man, following her split with actor Orlando Bloom? And is that man former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? That's what fans are asking after the two were spotted having dinner at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

Entertainment outlet TMZ first broke the news on Tuesday (Jul 29), reporting that they had received footage of Perry and Trudeau dining at Le Violon, a restaurant that opened last year.

According to its press release, the restaurant features "seafood-forward dishes, seasonal Quebec vegetables and inventive twists on classic dishes using raw beef, monkfish, and homemade pasta".

According to TMZ, Perry and Trudeau "sipped on cocktails" and shared food, including a lobster dish.