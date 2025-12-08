Singer Katy Perry and Canada's Justin Trudeau make romance official

Her simple caption for the series posted late Saturday (Dec 6) – which also includes video clips of the couple trying sushi – reads simply: "tokyo times on tour and more", and features emojis including flowers and a red heart.

Neither Perry – singer of mega hits like Hot n Cold, Roar and I Kissed a Girl – nor Trudeau have made public comments about their relationship. But Trudeau, 53, was seen at a Perry concert in July, and celebrity news website TMZ further fuelled rumours when it aired video of the two hand in hand on a night out in Paris in October to celebrate the singer's birthday.

Trudeau served as prime minister from 2015 to 2025 as leader of the Liberal Party.

On Thursday Trudeau reposted a photograph of the pair posing with Japan's former premier, Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko.

"Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko," Trudeau wrote.