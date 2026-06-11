Katy Perry hails Justin Trudeau as 'love of my life' at couple's red carpet debut

Katy Perry has hailed Justin Trudeau the "love of [her] life".

The Firework singer – who was previously married to Russell Brand and has five-year-old daughter Daisy with former fiance Orlando Bloom – made her red carpet debut with the former Canadian prime minister at the New York City premiere of the Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour concert film on Jun 8, and she couldn't help but gush over their romance and the stability Trudeau has brought to her life.

She said: “I am very in love. Actually that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that.

“Because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

The 41-year-old star couldn't be happier with the way her life is now.

She said: “Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve, and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world.

“I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life.”

Perry reflected on how 2025 – the year her engagement to Orlando ended – was "one of the hardest" periods of her life.

She said: “I went through a f*** tonne, and there were days that were really, really, really, really hard.

“And I just kept going ‘cause I made a promise to my fans. I made a promise to my daughter. I made a promise to myself. And I got through it.

“I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire, and if you're walking through hell, you keep going because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven."

The Roar hitmaker noted she is "different" now and has embraced life in her 40s.

She said: “I'm different now. Your 20s are for emotions. Your 30s are for sorting them, and your 40s are for f****** not caring about those emotions and turning them into gasoline – finally transmuting all those emotions into a creative something.

"We're all human here and it doesn't matter. It's like sadness doesn't discriminate, grief does not discriminate, pain does not discriminate – everybody is subjected to it in their own ways.”