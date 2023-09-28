Pop star Katy Perry joins cast of animated series Peppa Pig

Katy Perry has joined the cast of Peppa Pig. The 38-year-old pop star will voice a brand-new character called Ms Leopard in the hit animated series.

Olivier Dumont, the president of Hasbro Entertainment, said in a statement: "We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig! As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms Leopard."

Perry will voice the new character in Peppa Pig Wedding Party, a three-part special that celebrates the show's 20th anniversary.

Dumont says casting the pop star is "a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig".

Perry gave birth to her daughter, Daisy, back in August 2020, and the award-winning star previously revealed that she relishes the challenge of motherhood.

The singer – who has Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom – told PEOPLE: "It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes."

She has also described her daughter as being "fearless".