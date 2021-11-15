5 things you should know about KAWS, the artist behind the sculpture at the heart of a dispute

But considering the work he puts out now, it’s little wonder that Donnelly doesn't seem keen on being referred to as a street artist anymore.

“I haven’t done street art in 20 years but it seems like every article written about me mentions that in the first sentence of the first paragraph. And to me, (my current work) has nothing to do with street art,” he laughed, gesturing to his sculpture along the platform.

“I feel like there's a lot of smoke and mirrors in all worlds, whether it's fashion or the gallery system, and museums or institutions. And I always want to kind of navigate around those and mix those things.”

4. HIS WORKS SPAN ACROSS GENRES AND UNCONVENTIONAL MEDIUMS

“I remember in the 90s it was really set: You could be a commercial artist, you could be a fine artist, but the two shall never meet,” Donnelly said. “I've always ignored that, but now it's become accepted and common for people to do commercial projects.”

Even now, the artist seeks to push the boundaries of his practice through new mediums - including those in the realm of video games.

“Recently I did a project with Fortnite that brought the work to tens of millions of new kids,” he said. “And in the last two or three years, I started doing a lot of augmented reality work with Acute. That allowed me to do a lot of work that I could never imagine doing.”