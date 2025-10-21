Actress Kayly Loh dropped from role right before filming again but has a new outlook: ‘Rejection is redirection’

Imagine being offered a role, only to be told right before filming begins that you’ve been replaced.

That would sting for most people but not for Mediacorp actress Kayly Loh.

Recently, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a motivational reel with the caption: “If you’re in a season of closed doors, read this: Rejection is redirection.”

As it turns out, Loh had just learned that she’d been dropped from a drama a mere week before filming was set to start.

Although she didn’t mention which show it was, the actress appeared composed and even upbeat. “I’m not even mad about it,” she said with a smile.

It wasn’t always this easy for her to handle rejection. Loh revealed that a similar incident happened a few years ago and she didn’t take it quite as well then.

“I’d already done my imaging, read the script, received the call sheet… but then I got the message that I wasn’t the right fit,” she recalled. “In my mind, what I heard was: ‘You’re not pretty enough, you’re not good enough, you don’t belong here.’ I spiralled.”

This time, though, her mindset couldn’t be more different. “I didn’t even shrink. I didn’t even doubt myself,” Loh shared confidently, adding that the sense of peace she feels now is really good.

She added that she's "really proud of" herself for knowing that the recasting was nothing personal. "This is not about me, not about my worth nor my talent. They're just doing their jobs."

She ended her video with a message for anyone going through similar disappointments: “[Rejection] doesn’t define you – it refines you. Because trust me, the other version of you on the other side, she’s stronger than you think.”

Loh's post resonated deeply with many of her colleagues.

Her close friend, YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo, commented: “My baby girl. So strong! I love that about you, always!”

Fellow Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan also chimed in: “Omg needed this so badly today.”

The two then exchanged words of encouragement, with Loh replying: “Sending lots of love and hugs! You are awesome, Ben!”

Tan responded, “You’re amazing, too. We jiayou," using the Chinese expression to cheer someone on, along with a heart-shaped emoji.

