Actress Kayly Loh gives birth to first child following IVF pregnancy

Singaporean actress Kayly Loh, 38, announced on Tuesday (Jul 28) that she has given birth to her first child, a boy. The announcement comes months after Loh, who is married to commercial director Jonathan Chong, revealed that her baby was conceived via in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

In her post on Tuesday, Loh said that her baby, whom she called Baby G, was born ahead of his expected due date.

She wrote: "We’ve spent months preparing our home for him, thinking we still had a little more time. But he had other plans and decided he was ready to meet us a little earlier.

"The funny thing is, even if he had waited until his due date, I don’t think I would’ve ever felt ready. Because nothing can truly prepare you for the moment you walk through your front door carrying your child for the very first time. He’s home and somehow, he is home."