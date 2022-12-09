'I didn't think this day would come': 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again

Ke Huy Quan is trying hard not to cry. He’s been crying a lot lately. Quan tends to get emotional any time he contemplates his sudden reversal of fate.

Ever since Everything Everywhere All At Once opened in theatres earlier this year, 51-year-old Quan – who a lifetime ago was the iconic child star of Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, as Short Round, and Data in Goonies – has been, he says, “overwhelmed by emotions every day”.

“I didn’t think this day would come. It was a day I wanted for so long, for decades. And it’s finally here,” says Quan. “When you have a dream and you kind of bury it because you think it won’t come true, to see it finally come true is incredible.”

“I cry a lot,” he says.