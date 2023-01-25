Ke Huy Quan's reaction to Oscar nomination: 'I jumped up and I screamed so loud'

HOW DOES THIS FEEL?

It feels surreal. I cannot believe this is happening. When I heard the nomination, I jumped up and I screamed so loud. I felt exactly how I felt when my agent called to tell me I got the part of Waymond. This is something that I have dreamed of for more than 30 years. I would watch the Oscars every year, religiously. I would always envision myself on the red carpet, being in that room, being nominated and the anticipation of them reading it – all of that. It just seemed so far-fetched. Especially when I had to step away for acting for so many years, that dream seemed like it was dead. I didn't even dare to think of that anymore because I wasn't an actor anymore. My whole thing was just I wanted a job. I just wanted to have a steady job where I could act again. So getting an Oscar nomination is so beyond my imagination. I cannot believe I'm having this conversation with you.

WHAT WAS YOUR MORNING LIKE?

I set an alarm clock. I woke up really early and I got on a Zoom with my EEAAO family, with Michelle, with the Daniels, with our producer Jonathan (Wang). We were just talking and watching as the nominations came in. All of us were so blown away. We can't believe that we're leading with 11 categories. I'm so grateful to the academy. They've made a lot of dreams come true today.

YOU'VE BEEN MUCH CELEBRATED THIS AWARDS SEASON. HAVE YOU FELT PEOPLE ROOTING FOR YOU AND INSPIRED BY YOUR TWIST OF FATE?

When I decided to get back into acting, I was so afraid. The last time they saw me up on the screen, I was a little kid. Now, I'm a middle-aged man. Ever since our movie came out, they have shown me nothing but love and kindness, and I'm grateful to them. I've cried so many times. I've been so emotional because I've met a lot of them in person and they all said they're so happy to see me back up on the screen again. This has been such a wild and unbelievable ride. I didn't expect any of this. I do hope that my story inspires them to not give up on their dreams.